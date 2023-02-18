Gerawat urges S’wakians in O&G to improve skills to stay relevant, competitive

MIRI (Feb 18): Sarawakians working in the oil and gas (O&G) industry must strive to improve their skills to stay relevant and competitive in the industry, said Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala.

He said O&G companies today are always seeking professionals and workers with better skills to join them, including companies in the state.

“In recent years, Sarawak’s O&G industry has become one of the most important industries – contributing RM11.9 billion in revenue last year – and therefore, there is a demand for more skilled workers and professionals in the industry.

“As we all know, O&G is an international industry. You are competing with people from Sabah, Semananjung, Philippines and Thailand. That is why you need to keep upgrading yourself,” he said in his speech when officiating the inaugural Job Expo organised by the Sarawak Oil and Gas Workers’ Association (Sogwa) in Lutong today.

Gerawat pointed out that the state government has autonomy over immigration, hence no need for concern regarding non-Sarawakian workers working in the O&G industry in the state.

He added that his ministry has always given priority to Sarawakians to fill in vacancies in the industry.

“The work permit system implemented by the state government ensures we will give eligible Sarawakians to fill any vacancies in the O&G industry.

“However, while we protect jobs for our Sarawakians, we must also create job opportunities – and that is why we also need investors to come in,” he said.

Gerawat said most investors would bring their own experts and skilled workers and as such, the state government would allow the provision of the five-year work permit for experts and specialists in key industries.

“With this time frame, they must find successors among local Sarawakians and this is how we create job opportunities for our people,” he said.

On the job expo, Gerawat congratulated Sogwa for successfully organising it and giving opportunities to job seekers to find suitable positions in the O&G industry and in support of it, he approved a sum of RM15,000 for the association.

He also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Sogwa and Sealestial Marine Seafarer Training Centre to provide training for mariners.

Also present were Miri MP Chiew Choon Man, Sogwa chairman Jamal Abdullah@Tedong Chakaw and vice chairman Keroana Johny Weiss.