German business delegation visits S’wak Diversity Centre

KUCHING (Feb 18): The German State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Michael Kellner led a business delegation to visit the Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC) here today.

The group arrived at SBC around 12.30pm after visiting the Borneo Cultural Museum in the morning.

Upon arriving at the centre, Kellner and his delegation were greeted and attended a briefing by the centre’s officers.

They were also informed of protected plants found in Sarawak.

After the tour session, the German delegation was taken to the Lecture Theatre Hall to listen to a presentation on Investment Opportunities in Sarawak presented by the Head of the Social Development and Performance Management Division of the Sarawak Economic Planning Unit, Mildred Voon Hian Ya.

They then proceeded to visit the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre.

Also accompanying the visitors were Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Azmi Bujang and Sarawak Forestry Corporation Chief Executive Officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton.