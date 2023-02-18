German president arrives in Kuching on maiden visit to S’wak

KUCHING (Feb 18): German President Dr Frank-Walter Steinmeier today arrived in Kuching on his maiden one-day visit to Sarawak.

Upon his arrival at the Kuching International Airport Terminal at 10.54am, he and his wife Elke Budenbender were welcomed by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Others who were present to welcome Steinmeier included Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Deputy Secretary to the Sarawak Government Datu Hii Chang Kee and others.

Besides aiming to strengthen bilateral relations, Steinmeier’s visit is to see for himself Sarawak’s commitment in dealing with climate change while protecting its rainforests.

He is scheduled to survey the nature and climate protection here with a visit to Telaga Air – an eco-tourism destination for visitors from outside Sarawak.

Next, he is scheduled to visit the Semenggoh Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre before departing for Berlin in the evening.

Steinmeier and his wife are in Malaysia for an official visit from February 16 to 18, as part of a continuous effort to strengthen the close relationship that has already been established as Germany is Malaysia’s largest trading partner among European Union (EU) countries.

For the record, the last state visit by a German president to Malaysia was 26 years ago, in April 1997.