JBALB, JKR, DID in S’wak recognised as technical depts by federal govt

KUCHING (Feb 18): The Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) has been recognised as a technical department by the federal government.

In confirming this, Minister for Utilities and Telecommunication Sarawak Datuk Julaihi Narawi said the same recognition had also been given to Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak as well as the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID).

“Although JBALB has been here for only eight years, this is an achievement. Aside from JBALB, JKR and DID also get the same recognition.

“I believe JBALB’s abilities commensurate with the achievements and capabilities.

“I do believe that you are as qualified as any other technical departments, be they in Malaysia or anywhere else,” he said in his speech for JBALB’s ‘Appreciation Dinner’ at a hotel here on Friday.

Julaihi also said this recognition would present ‘a big challenge for JBALB’, as well as all the other agencies in Sarawak, in view of the state government being allowed to directly implement any federal government project costing below RM50 million.

“But I believe these challenges, based on JBALB’s experiences, can be fulfilled. We must fulfil this, and prove that we are capable of implementing any federal government project.

“We feel that this would be a big challenge for us as the provision of clean and treated water handled by JBALB and other agencies, is a heavy task.

“However, based on the work visits, discussions and the records, I do believe JBALB is capable of implementing all the approved projects in Sarawak.”

At the event, Julaihi presented Excellence Service Awards for 2021 to 123 JBALB staff members, as well as certificates of appreciation to 53 retirees.

Deputy ministers Datuk Liwan Lagang and Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, as well as JBALB director Chang Kuet Shian were also present.