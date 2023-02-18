Julaihi: Steering committee set up to combine JBALB, KWB, SWB, Laku under one entity

KUCHING (Feb 18): A steering committee has been set up to expedite the formation of Sarawak’s single water entity and corporate body, says Minister for Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

This, he asserted, is being done to improve the existing committee which is currently in preparations to form the entity.

“We have set up a steering committee that is chaired by myself, with the ministry as the secretariat, alongside my two deputy ministers (Datuk Liwan Lagang and Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi) as the deputy chairman of the committee, and the ministry’s permanent secretary Jafri Lias as the secretary.

“We are also bringing in the State Secretary as a member in this committee, including relevant department heads and agencies, as well as other ministries, including those from the state’s Ministry of Natural Resources & Urban Development (MUDeNR); so that we can think on the best way to form this entity and corporate body,” he said at the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) appreciation night at a hotel here on Friday night.

Julaihi said under the steering committee a technical committee will be set up and is to be chaired by Jafri and will consist of other sub-committees to identify the strengths and weaknesses on the implementation of the entity formation.

He said the objective or the important mission to set up the entity is to supply treated water, and with that, to ensure raw water intake is available at all times for processing in enabling treated water to be distributed state-wide.

“The Sarawak government has approved RM4 billion to implement various water supply projects state-wide. Such a large allocation by the state government is given to fulfil the needs especially in certain areas to ensure projects involving raw water sources, treatment plants, distribution, and the Sarawak Alternative Water Supply (Sawas) projects can be implemented.

“To enable us to provide clean water, we need a water grid system – whether to take raw water supply from identified sources, or a grid system to supply treated water state-wide. This is a big challenge and to be able to implement this, we will need a big allocation.

“We know that treated water is handled by four agencies – JBALB, Kuching Water Board (KWB), Sibu Water Board (SWB) and Laku Management. But we feel that it is time for us to combine these agencies into one entity so that our efforts to build the water grid system for raw water intake and to supply treated water can be implemented effectively.

“However, I’d like to ensure that all JBALB officers at all levels, KWB, SWB and Laku; we ensure that your welfare will be taken care of as your welfare is our top priority,” he added.

Also present at the event was JBALB director Chang Kuet Shian.