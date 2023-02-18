Kuching Autistic Association: Allocate funds to build centres, facilities for children with special needs

KUCHING (Feb 18): Kuching Autistic Association (KAA) hopes that the government will set an allocation to build more training centres and upgrade facilities at existing centres for children with special needs under Budget 2023.

KAA secretary Duane Reggie said more centres need to be built in the state.

“There is a need for more training centres. Centres and facilities for children with special needs are still lacking – even in Kuching Division itself.

“KAA centre currently is struggling to cope with the increasing number of autistic children, this is why we need a second building,” he said.

He added, KAA is planning to build a three-storey building next to its existing one in Taman Desa Wira and the construction is set to begin sometime this year to facilitate more autistic children.

Besides having received funds from the state government, he said the amount is not sufficient and they are relying on fund-raising activities.

The new building will have a café, laundry facility as well as a shop and a bigger art gallery.

“With the expansion, we hope to cater for more children. Our hope is that more centres for children with special needs will be built,” he said.

Budget 2023 is set to be re-tabled on Feb 24.