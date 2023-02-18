Kuching City FC eye top five spot in Super League

KUCHING (Feb 18): Kuching City Football Club will make its debut in this season’s Super League and sets its target of finishing in the top five despite recognising the challenges ahead in playing in Malaysia’s top tier league.

“We know it is going to be very tough… (but) I have high hopes for the team to do well and not being the team who is just making the numbers in the league,” said KCFC chairman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

“This is the first time that the team is playing in the country’s top football competition … We created history by making it to the Super League on merit by finishing third in the Premier League last season.

“If we can finish among the top five teams in the Super League in our first season, I think that will be a good achievement,” he told reporters at the launching ceremony for KCFC jerseys at the Kuching Waterfront on Friday evening.

Fazzrudin, who is also Tupong assemblyman, expressed the hope that the people of Kuching and Sarawak would continue to strongly support the team’s campaign in the Super League.

The chief political secretary to the Sarawak Premier also took the opportunity to thank sponsors especially Lea Sports Centre for the support rendered to KCFC through the years.

Other sponsors include Agym Nutrition Sdn Bhd, Catapult Sport, Malaysia Airlines, Khaimal Borneo, Kuckreja & Co, Mutiara Technology Centre Sdn Bhd, Capsule Sport Rehab, Grab & Go Burger, Cats FM and Premier Echo Sound & Light System.

The team manager is Kamaludin Akil who is assisted by Ismail Hamdan. Irfan Bakti Abu Salim is the head coach and assisted by Sulaiman Hussin (assistant head coach), Mohd Azley Abdullah (goalkeeping), Mohd Adil Idham Fadzil Halmi and Firdaus Morshidi (fitness). Team physiotherapists are Ferdinand Lisa Satu and Mohd Khairul Nizam Suhaimi and kit men are Mohammad Hysham Adenan and Azarul Nazrin Bolhi.

The team line-up includes Joseph Kalung Tie, Abu Kamara, Abdallah Sudi (strikers); Yuki Tanigawa, Mohd Qayyum Marjoni Sabil, Aylton Ferreira Ananias, Celio Ferreira Dos Santos, Mihailo Jovanovic, Arham Khussyairi Ab Wahab, Mohd Badrul Affendy Mohd Fadzli, Rames Lai Ban Huat, Muhammad Adam Shreen Tambi and Mohd Badrul Hisham Mohamad Hussien (defenders); Irwan Syazmin Wahab, Sirojiddin Kuziev, Ahmad Azriddin Rosli, Wan Muhammad Faiz Wan Sulaiman, Amir Amri Salleh, Mohamad Amirul Shafik Che Soh, Mohammad Hidhir Idris, Mohamad Alif Hassan, Rafiezan Razali, Zahrul Nizwan Joe Kifli and Diego Baggie Test (midfielders); and Shaiful Wazizi Mohammad, Julian Garcia Schwarzer, Norazlan Razali, Wan Muhammad Azraie Wan Teh and Andy Nicholas Nipen (goalkeepers).