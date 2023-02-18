Man dies after accidentally shot in hunting mishap

KUCHING (Feb 18): A 49-year-old man died after he was mistakenly shot while hunting with his brothers near Sungai Boyuh, Kampung Jugan in Bau around 11.45pm on Feb 16.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said that medical staff from the Bau Hospital reported the incident to the police.

“This led to the arrest of the deceased’s brothers aged 40 and 50 years old,” he said in a statement today.

During the arrest, the police also seized two homemade shotguns and their cartridges.

Poge added that a background check on the suspects revealed that both did not have any past criminal records.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 304A of the Penal Code.