Minos: New Salvation Army headquarters in Kota Samarahan expected to be complete by end of 2023

KUCHING (Feb 18): The Salvation Army’s new headquarters in Kota Samarahan is expected to be completed by the end of this year, said Dato Peter Minos.

The chairman of the Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) said this was informed to him by a Salvation Army delegation led by its Kuching Corps Captain Raymond Aloba on Friday during a courtesy call.

Minos said the headquarters will be sited in Jernang near the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway.

“The Salvation Army in Samarahan will look after 80 children and youths – those very unfortunate lot who are not cared, looked after and even forsaken by society.

“Over time with help and funds from the public, the Salvation Army in Samarahan will do more, freely and voluntarily, in looking after and helping more uncared and unloved children,” he said.

Minos said MPKS will definitely help them in whatever way it can as caring and helping the poor and unfortunately is always in the council’s mind as part of its social corporate responsibility.

He cited the Covid-19 pandemic as examples where MPKS, in cooperation with local supermarkets, distributed thousands of food baskets to the needy.

“Some people and voluntary groups – the Salvation Army being one – must come forward and stand ready to lend real support and help for the very poor children, those abandoned and those who society have left behind.

“All this makes the world a good caring and loving place to live and survive in. The Salvation Army is one such caring and society-loving body,” he said.

Previously, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at the Salvation Army’s building on Nov 23, 2021.

The building, known as the Salvation Army Children’s Home and Boys Home, will occupy a 7.5 acre site with a 60-year lease allocated by the state government through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).

The building costs RM15.5 million, of which Unifor has allocated a grant worth RM4 million to assist in its construction.