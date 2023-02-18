Nancy: Cabinet approval to amendments on citizenship brings relief to many

KUCHING (Feb 18): The cabinet approval of the constitutional amendment draft to grant automatic citizenship to children born overseas to Malaysian mothers married to foreigners brings relief to many Malaysian mothers.

The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said all members of the cabinet have agreed to the approval of the draft, however, it needs to be brought up to the Council of Rulers.

“But unanimously, we in the cabinet agree that the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) will prepare the papers for the Council of Rulers before it is amended.

“This has become an issue for many women for a long time- we have supported it and hope that it will be expedited. We are waiting for the Council of Rulers to convene. That is the procedure that we must follow,” she said.

Nancy said this when met after the launch of the ‘Wanita Bangkit@KPWKM’ programme at Dewan Majma’ Tunku Abd Halim Muadzam Shah here today.

According to her, the issue has been an obstacle for many years, looking at the number of Malaysian citizens affected, especially the children.

“Right now, God willing, when it is passed by the cabinet, all that is left to be done is to go on to the next procedure, which is to present it (the draft) to the Council of Rulers.

“When the Council of Rulers will convene, we do not know yet. When that presentation (of the draft to the Council of Rulers) is completed, it will be brought back to the cabinet for us to forward it to the Parliament but it will need two-third support from the Cabinet, hopefully everyone will support it in Parliament,” she said.

Nancy, who is also the Santubong Member of Parliament said she feels that once the draft has gone to the Council of Rulers and back to the Parliament, it will bring justice to mothers of Malaysian nationality and the children.

“We very much are in support of the draft and hope that we can solve this issue, so it will no longer be a problem to the children who do not have citizenship status, even in Sarawak. If they are given this justice, then it is an improvement,” she said.

Bernama reported that the Cabinet has approved the constitutional amendments draft to grant automatic citizenship to children born overseas to Malaysian women married to foreigners.

In a joint statement today, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Azalina Othman Said said this was decided during the Cabinet meeting on Friday.

They said the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2023 was expected to be tabled in the Parliament Sitting as it had met the necessary legal requirements.

The amendments would involve Section 1(1)(d) and Section 1(1)(e) of Part I, Schedule Two and Section 1(b) and Section 1(c) of Part II of the same schedule.

They said this was in line with the commitment of the government to recognize equal rights by both women and men; to eliminate discrimination against women; overcome weaknesses in citizenship provisions; and to resolve the backlog of such cases affecting Malaysian women.

They explained that in the effect of this decision, children born overseas before or after Malaysia Day where one of the parents is a Malaysian has the right to get citizenship by operation of Clause (1) of Article 14 of the Federal Constitution.