PBM president: S’wak should take back role of managing education

KUCHING (Feb 18): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Datuk Larry Sng supports the return of education autonomy to Sarawak whose leaders know better what is best for the people.

In his latest Facebook post today, Sng said Sarawak should take back the role of managing education from the federal government.

“Sarawakian leaders tend to be more pragmatic and trustworthy in determining what’s best for its people compared to their peninsula counterparts who are often entangled in West Malaysian politics,” he said.

Sng, who is also Julau MP, was believed to be responding to various issues affecting the education sector which was brought up during the ongoing Dewan Rakyat sitting which commenced on Monday.

On Jan 7, Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof had said the federal government has in principle agreed to return autonomy in education and health to Sarawak.

Fadillah was quoted as saying this was part of the move to further strengthen Sarawak’s rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and details on the matter are being worked out.