Proposed bridge will bring progress to Labuan – PBS

LABUAN (Feb 18): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Labuan welcomes the view of the Labuan Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LICCI) that the island is in need of industries to spur its economic growth.

Such development, according to PBS Labuan division head Datuk Peter Mak, would also create more employment opportunities.

“However, we do not agree that there is no need for a bridge linking Labuan to Menumbok on Sabah mainland.

“We should look at and address the overall development of Labuan in a holistic manner,” he said.

The PBS Vice President also added that the proposed Labuan-Menumbok bridge and the island’s development cannot be viewed in isolation.

Among the fundamental important requirements of sound industrial growth are adequate and stable supply of utilities like power and water and the availability of good infrastructure, which includes the proposed bridge.

“The proposed bridge should be treated as an integral component of Labuan’s development as it will open the island to a wider market catchment of mainland Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei and even Kalimantan (when Indonesia relocates its capital to Nusantara) by virtue of the bridge’s connection to the Pan Borneo Highway,” he stressed.

Coupled with Labuan’s offshore financial services infrastructure, Mak added that this will attract and encourage investments to set up industries on the island.

“We believe that the proposed bridge will complement rather than being a competitor to the island’s existing modes of air and sea transportation, and this will augur well for the overall benefit of the people of Labuan.

“Furthermore, the proposed bridge, other than economic considerations, should also be viewed as a social obligation to the people of Labuan and Sabah by easing travel of peoples between the two areas,” he said.

LCCI chairman Datuk Dahlif Singh had on Friday said it was better to have more industries established on the island rather than investing in the costly Labuan-Menumbok bridge.

Dahlif also said the other disadvantage of the bridge was that it could reduce the Labuan Port to a secondary role, with businesses and firms choosing to transport shipments between Kota Kinabalu and Labuan using the bridge.