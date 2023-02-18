Sabah FC challenged to bring home trophy

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 18): It is time for Sabah FC to bring home a trophy to the Land Below the Wind, said Sabah FC Chief Executive Officer Ahmad Marzuki Nasir.

Ahmad Marzuki said the Rhinos have shown consistency in all their games throughout several seasons and it is time for Sabah FC to up their games and bring home a trophy for the State of Sabah and for their fans.

“Sabah FC have performed tremendously well for several seasons both at home and away. We had also come close many times in winning a trophy but fell short. But the team continued to fight and they never gave up.

“This is the fighting spirit of a winning team and I am confident that this year will be our year to achieve greatness both for Sabah and for their fans,” he said.

Ahmad Marzuki said this during the Sabah FC Open Day and the launching of Sabah FC team kit for the Malaysia Super League 2023 season at Likas Stadium on Saturday.

The ceremony was launched by Deputy Chief Minister III, Datuk Ir. Shahelmey Yahya.

In his opening speech, Shahelmey said Sabah FC had recently gone through a complete privatization phase starting in 2021.

“With the dedication and commitment shown by the entire team, we have managed to record some successes that I can describe as a very proud beginning.

“Among them were qualifying for the 2021 Malaysia Cup quarterfinals, finishing in third place in the 2022 Super League, quarterfinal in 2022 FA Cup and semi-final in the 2022 Malaysia Cup.

“If we look further, we have experienced more glorious success especially in the Borneo Cup era until the 90s.

“Sabah FC have also returned to the Asian stage after 27 years. The last time we competed at the highest level was in 1995.

“Therefore, with the existing achievements, I believe it is not impossible for us to repeat such success this season,” he said.

Shahelmey, who is also Sabah Football Association (Safa) caretaker president, said although there were some achievements in football in Sabah, the development of sports at the grassroots level needs to be strengthened not only by the State Sports Council but also by the sports association.

“It is my hope that Sabah FC and SAFA can join hands together to play a role in realising our dream of putting the name of the state of Sabah on the highest stage,” he said.

“It is also my hope that the management, coaches and players are able to create history and become role models and inspire the state’s generation, especially our youth.

“I also hope that the Sabah FC team can perform brilliantly in every match and at the same time bring the team to a higher level. I am sure that every plan and strategy that has been arranged by the management and the team will run smoothly which will bring us success,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony were Sabah Football Association (Safa) secretary general Datuk Dr Jelani Hamdan, Safa vice president Datuk James Wong and Sabah FC manager-cum head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee.