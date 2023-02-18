SATTA hopes to mount charter flights from China second tier cities

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 18): The Sabah Association of Tour and Travel Agents (SATTA) is looking at mounting charter flights from second tier cities in China as soon as the republic’s borders open up for tourism.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Winston Liaw, told reporters on Saturday SATTA hopes to mount the charter flights to Sabah and Sarawak by the middle of this year.

“Our Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said a few days ago that East Malaysia should mount charter flights and as I have more than 20 years’ experience in charter flights, I don’t mind doing it again,” said Liaw.

He said that the proposal to mount charter flights from second tier cities in China is because SATTA does not want to compete with airlines that are servicing routes from the main cities.

“We do not want to compete with existing airlines. Now AirAsia is flying from Guangzhou and Shenzen but we do not know the passenger load yet so it’s a high risk venture if we fly these routes too,” he said.

The sustainability of a flight depends on the airfare to the destination, he opined and explained that the airfare from China to Kota Kinabalu now is almost double to what was the fare pre-Covid 19 and the increase is also seen for domestic airfare in China.

For example, if a China resident who lives outside Guangzhou wants to visit Kota Kinabalu, he or she has to fly to Guangzhou for the flight here. But if the domestic airfare is already high, it would be really expensive to travel to Kota Kinabalu so the individual may opt to travel to a destination that has lower airfare like Bangkok, he pointed out.

“I am looking at mounting charter flights to maybe Hangzhou or other second tier cities and there is potential to have direct charter flights from second tier cities in China to Kota Kinabalu or to Tawau as they know about what Semporna has to offer in terms of tourist attractions.

“That is our plan but we are still considering which city and are also getting feedback from our China agents on the matter, especially of getting the necessary approvals from the aviation authorities on the matter.

“This is because if we cannot get the approval, the travel agents will be at the losing end. We hope to be able to do this as soon as China opens its borders for tourism as it is not open for tourists yet.

“We are aiming for the second half of this year and we are also looking at charter flights into Sarawak.

We want to meet the Datuk Seri Tiong to discuss further on the matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, Liaw announced his intention to take a breather from politics as he wants to concentrate on helping the tourism industry.

The Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) Kota Kinabalu chief however sais that he will still contribute in the party’s efforts to help the rakyat in Sabah.

“I have decided to put politics on the back burner for now. This is because the tourism industry is reviving and I want to give my 100 per cent to helping the industry both in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said, adding that he will be expanding his tourism company to Kuching and opening a branch there.

“As KDM Kota Kinabalu division chief, I still want to contribute to helping the state develop. We can cooperate with other parties because we want to bring progress and development to the state.”

According to Liaw, the new government is heading in the right direction but there is still room for improvement, especially in its efficiency.