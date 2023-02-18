Sibu council, Singkawang ink LoI to enhance friendship

SIBU (Feb 18): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) and Singkawang City signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) on Feb 7 to establish closer relationship between the two parties, said councillor Izkandar Dato Roseley

The organising chairman of the recent five-day study trip to Singkawang and Pontianak, Kalimantan in Indonesia pointed out that the LoI will further strengthen mutual understanding and friendship between the parties.

SMC chairman Clarence Ting signed for the council, while Singkawang City was represented by its mayor, Drs H Sumastro.

As for the LoI with Pontianak, Izkandar said this was yet to be inked, but was quick to point out that it was already in the planning.

Izkandar said this yesterday when asked on the objectives of the five-day trip from Feb 7 till 11, which was joined by 16 councillors including Ting and himself

Besides the councillors, SMC acting secretary Yong Ing Chu and several senior council staff were among the entourage.

The group was led by Ting and Izkandar.

“It was to sign the LoI between cities as friendship city, to foster closer relation with the neighbouring country.

“Additionally, to invite them for the coming BCF (Borneo Cultural Festival) 2023, as well as to exchange knowledge and culture.

“And to observe the cities in terms of public health, works and traffic,” Izkandar said.

He hoped that the trip would help to spur further growth, economically and culturally, within Borneo Island.

During the study trip, the group also met up with the Pontianak mayor, Edi Rusdi Kamtono.