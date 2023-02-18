Tomb raiders strike 11 graves in Meradong

BINTANGOR (Feb 18): Several graves at a burial ground in Selemas, Meradong were damaged recently, believed to be the work of tomb raiders.

Meradong district police chief DSP Sekam Anoi in confirming this said that furious family members had lodged a police report on Feb 16 after learning about the crime from a post on social media a day earlier (Feb 15).

Acting on the report, a team from the Meradong Criminal Investigations Department and the complainants visited the burial ground and discovered it had been trespassed upon and several graves had been desecrated.

“Based on investigations, a total of 11 graves were desecrated by the tomb raiders who were believed to be mining for valuables buried with the dead,” he said in a statement.

When asked if the police had any clues on the perpetrators, Sekam said no suspect had been arrested yet.

He appealed to those who may have information on the crime to assist the police with their investigation by channelling information.