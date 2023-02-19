CHPS No. 5 donates RM7,755.90 to SCCS following successful ‘Entrepreneur Day’ project

KUCHING (Feb 19): Chung Hua Primary School (CHPS) No. 5 has donated RM7,755.90 to the Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) following a successful project ‘Entrepreneur Day’ recently.

The event, organised at the school off Jalan Chawan here on Feb 11, was a project-based learning experience, focusing on nurturing creativity and innovation.

“Besides that, it also teaches the students to love and care for the unfortunate,” said a statement today.

Great excitement filled the students as they could learn about how to manage small business during the event and later donated the proceeds to the Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society.

Products ranging from hotdogs, fries, sweets, cupcakes, cakes, drawings to other home-made products were sold.

“Students also set up games stalls designed by themselves,” pointed out the statement.

CHPS No. 5 extended its appreciation to parents, teachers, and students for making the project a success.

On Feb 15, Kuching CHPS No. 1-6 Management Committee chairman Dato Jonathan Chai presented the RM7,755.90 to the Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society during a simple ceremony held at the school.

On hand to receive the donation was the Society’s representative Boon Siaw Ying.

Among those present was CHPS No. 5 headmistress Chin Mui Ling.