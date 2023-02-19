Concrete parking lots approved for two places of worship in Miri

MIRI (Feb 19): Darul Hijrah Mosque and The Holy Rosary Chapel in Piasau Utara will each have concrete parking lots following a recent budget approval.

Pujut Assemblyman Adam Yii said the two projects that cost RM100,000 in total would be implemented under his constituency rural transformation project (RTP) allocation.

“The implementation of these two projects will take about three months of completion. It will be implemented under my constituency’s RTP programme,” he said during a site visit to Darul Hijrah Mosque and The Holy Rosary Chapel here recently.

The Miri mayor said that the two houses of worship have been facing the problem of not having enough parking spaces, and therefore, hoped that the RTP projects would solve this issue.

For Darul Hijrah Mosque, he remarked that the new parking area project would accommodate 24 vehicles at one-time.

He also reminded the contractor to complete work within the specified period to avoid delay that will cause inconvenience to the residents of the area.