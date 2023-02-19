Fitness, linguistic training among programmes lined up by JCI Sarawak for 2023

KUCHING (Feb 19): Fitness and linguistic training are among the programmes that the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Malaysia Area Sarawak will be running throughout this year.

In this regard, JCI Malaysia national executive vice-president Johnny Bong says although the movement has always been focusing on youth leadership, it also upholds the importance of having a healthy lifestyle as well as soft skills.

“Fitness and linguistic training, in addition to management and organisational skills, can really enhance an individual’s capability and competency as a young leader,” he said in a statement released in connection with a courtesy call on Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang at Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) here recently.

The meeting was meant to brief Lo, who is also MPP chairman, on JCI Malaysia Area Sarawak and its programmes lined up for the present fiscal year, as well as future collaborations.

Bong, who is also JCI Malaysia Area Sarawak chairman, took the opportunity to thank Lo for being very supportive of the movement over the years.

“YB Lo has been great in helping us run many activities, from grassroots level up to national programmes. His kind support has brought numerous positive impacts not only to our movement, but also to the local community,” said Bong.

Others in the visiting delegation comprised JCI Malaysia Area Sarawak deputy chairman Siew Young Ming, its treasurer Victor Tan, its business and economic affairs director Chin Vun Siong, its international affairs director Yap Kuoh Haw, as well as representatives of the Padawan and Damai chapters.