HASiL: Check tax arrears status before travelling abroad this school holiday

KUCHING (Feb 19): The Inland Revenue Board (HASiL) has recommended all taxpayers to check the status of tax arrears before travelling abroad during this one-month long school holiday.

In a statement today, the board said taxpayers can check their tax arrears status through https://mytax.hasil.gov.my/.

It added that travel restriction checks can be made through the Malaysian Immigration Department website https://sspi.imi.gov.my/sspi/.

Under Sections 104 and 75A of the Income Tax Act 1967 (ITA 1967), and Section 22 of the Real Property Gains Tax Act 1976 (ACKHT 1976), HASiL is empowered to prevent any individual from leaving the country if they or their company have unpaid tax arrears.

“Notification of such action will be made to the last address which updated by the taxpayer to HASiL through the latest taxation data recorded,” said the board.

Taxpayers with tax arrears but need to travel are requested to make a payment or contact the office which handles their tax files for the purpose of negotiating installment payments to enable them to continue traveling abroad.

Tax payments can be made through MyTax Portal via ezHasil Service > ByrHASiL or direct link https://byrhasil.hasil.gov.my/; or

Internet banking portal of commercial banks appointed as collection agents for HASiL; or cash deposit machine/automated teller machine (ATM) of HASiL collection agent bank; or selected HASiL collection agent bank counter; or HASiL Payment Counters in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak using a credit card or debit card.

For queries or related feedback, contact the board via HASiL Care Line at 03-8911 1000 / 603-8911 1100 (overseas); HASiL Live Chat; or Feedback Form on the HASiL official portal via quick link https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/public.