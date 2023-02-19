Liwan: 5G technology paves way for state’s education development

MIRI (Feb 19): Ericsson Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Ericsson) in collaboration with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) conducted a 5G technology showcase at Curtin Malaysia Sarawak campus on Saturday.

Through ultrafast, secure and reliable connectivity coverage of 5G Standalone, Carrier Aggregation and Network Slicing technology; a lesson was delivered during the session by senior lecturer Dr Syafiwah Saidin from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), Kuala Lumpur to a group of students using AR/VR headsets.

The showcase also aimed to pave the way for the delivery of a host of next-generation digital business, industrial and public services applications in areas covered by 5G, including Sarawak.

The Deputy Minister of Utility and Communication Datuk Liwan Lagan, who was present at the event, expressed his anticipation to see more of internet technology in the state’s education development.

“Sarawak is blessed with many resources, but arguably the most important resource we have is our human capital,” he said, adding that the showcase has proven how 5G connectivity can be used to deliver high quality, real-time and interactive learning experience for students and teachers alike.

“This reminded me of why I had spent years being a teacher and later as a headmaster, as it always make me feel good to see the students immerse themselves in a lesson, in a way that would not have been made possible years ago,” he shared.

“It is befitting that this technology showcase takes place here, and the ultrafast 5G speeds are good, but it must ultimately be made relevant to end users to reduce digital divide,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh David Hägerbro, in his speech, said Ericsson’s 5G expertise and technology have enabled DNB to provide connectivity to schools, hospitals and businesses located in underserved areas, where it would not have been cost-effective to provide wired connectivity.

“We believe the technologies demonstrated here today, will pave the way for bridging the digital divide, accelerate Malaysia’s digital economy aspirations, as well as equip it with the advantage to leapfrog ahead in the region.

Curtin Malaysia’s Acting Chief Operating Officer cum Associate Professor Ir. Pieter Pottas also commended the successful technology demonstration which is of great interest to use, being one of the largest global campus and hub in Southeast Asia.

“One of our key research focus areas is digital innovation, and digital technology is extensively used in our teaching and learning. These technologies will help us significantly extend our education and research footprint in the region,” he said.

Also present were DNB chief executive officer Nasution Mohamed; DNB’s general manager of Sabah and Sarawak Choo Meng Chung; and Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf.