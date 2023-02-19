MACC to call up Tengku Zafrul to testify on Jana Wibawa probe

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 19): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will call in former Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz to have his statement recorded to facilitate investigations into the Jana Wibawa project.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, in a statement today, said Zafrul would be called in soon.

Meanwhile, Azam confirmed that MACC has recorded former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s statement over the same investigation.

“Investigations are ongoing and it is inappropriate to draw their own conclusions, regardless if they are called in as witnesses or suspects,” he said.

Azam said according to Section 30(1)(a) MACC Act 2009, an MACC officer investigating an offence may order any person to attend before him for the purpose of being examined orally in relation to any matter which may, in his opinion, assist in the investigation.

“They should wait until the investigation is completed before commenting on the investigation by the enforcement body,” he said.

It was reported yesterday that Muhyiddin was among the individuals being investigated by the MACC in relation to the project.

However, Muhyiddin was reported as saying that he was called in to give his statement and not as a suspect. — Bernama