Malaysia and Thailand police agree to strengthen cooperation to fight job scams

BANGKOK (Feb 19): The police forces of Malaysia and Thailand have agreed to strengthen cooperation in efforts to combat the issue of job scams involving the citizens of both countries.

This was decided in the discussion held in Bangkok last Friday between Bukit Aman Crime Investigation Department’s director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan and the Assistant Police Chief of Thailand Lieutenant General Surachate Hakparn to increase cooperation.

Abd Jalil said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Royal Thai Police (RTP) agreed to share information and data to identify criminal networks, current trends and the latest modus operandi in job scam cases to prevent the citizens of both countries from becoming victims of employment fraud.

“The PDRM and RTP agreed that the information of victims of overseas employment scams must be passed on to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Malaysian police,” said Abd Jalil to Bernama.

In the meantime, Abd Jalil advised for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to channel any information obtained from job scam victims abroad or their families to the PDRM or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassy so that immediate action can be taken.

“We hope that the relatives and families of the victims (of scams) will also take the same steps,” he said.

In addition, Abd Jalil said PDRM and RTP will coordinate investigations to track down the scam’s masterminds, whether in Malaysia or Thailand.

He said based on statistics and police reports made by families of employment fraud victims in Malaysia, there are now 19 Malaysians identified as being in Thailand.

“We have received the green light to bring home five Malaysians who were successfully rescued by the Thai side with the cooperation of the Malaysian Embassy in Thailand,” said Abd Jalil who added that he was told the Thai authorities would help 14 other Malaysian victims to return to their families as soon as possible.

In addition to Thailand, Abd Jalil said PDRM also established close cooperation with Asean Police (Aseanapol), International Police (Interpol) as well as authorities in China, Cambodia and Myanmar to deal with the issue.

He said the PDRM will work with China’s authorities who have technological expertise in trying to track down the masterminds of job scams abroad.

Abd Jalil also advised Malaysians and Thais to consult and check with the authorities to confirm job offers with high salaries.

“Although it will take some time (verification process) but it is worth it because you will not become a victim of employment fraud,” he said. — Bernama