Man survives accident after pickup truck lands in ditch in Sibu

By Conny Banji on Sarawak
Firefighters assessing the situation before pulling the victim from the vehicle.

SIBU (Feb 19): A pickup truck driven by a 48-year-old man landed in a ditch in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Wong King Huo here early this morning.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department in a statement said 10 firefighters from Sibu Central fire station were deployed to the scene after being notified of the incident at 2.02am.

“Upon arrival at the scene, a four-wheel-drive was found inside a ditch following an accident. The victim was in a weak state when found.

“The firefighters managed to pull the pulled the victim from the vehicle,” it added.

The man was subsequently handed over to the paramedics for further treatment.

