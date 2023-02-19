Man survives accident after pickup truck lands in ditch in Sibu

SIBU (Feb 19): A pickup truck driven by a 48-year-old man landed in a ditch in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Wong King Huo here early this morning.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department in a statement said 10 firefighters from Sibu Central fire station were deployed to the scene after being notified of the incident at 2.02am.

“Upon arrival at the scene, a four-wheel-drive was found inside a ditch following an accident. The victim was in a weak state when found.

“The firefighters managed to pull the pulled the victim from the vehicle,” it added.

The man was subsequently handed over to the paramedics for further treatment.