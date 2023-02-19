Minister: Rahmah initiative may include banking, insurance sectors

KUCHING (Feb 19): The Rahmah initiative may soon include the banking and insurance industry, says Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

He said he did plan to meet up with the industry players to discuss the possibility, but not yet.

“Moving forward, I plan to meet with them and have an engagement session. Who knows, maybe there are Rahmah packages from the bank and insurance sector offering to the people,” he said when met after the launching of Rahmah Package at Everrise Metrocity yesterday.

“At this point, I have not met with them. There is such a suggestion, and will meet them in the near future.”

Meanwhile, he said there were 38 premises as of yesterday, in Sarawak, taking part in the Menu Rahmah initiative, offering lunch and dinner set meals at RM5 and below.

“I was told that the figure is growing each day, and the public can get the premises names from the ministry’s portal. The Rahmah mobile app is currently being developed, and the premises name list will be included in the MySales Tracker app.”

Menu Rahmah was introduced on Jan 31 with more than 15,000 food premises having responded to the campaign. The Menu Rahmah lunch or dinner dish includes rice, a choice of protein (chicken/meat/fish) and vegetables offered for as low as RM5 per plate. Since its introduction, many restaurants across the country have started offering meal sets at reasonable prices.