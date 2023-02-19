Philanthropists to teach hostel students baking, cooking

KIULU (Feb 19): In keeping with their word, a group of philanthropists have returned for the fourth year in a row to provide support to the San Damiano Hostel Kiulu.

As part of their charitable endeavor, they visited the dormitory on Sunday and informed their desire to teach baking and cooking to 115 students as part of their volunteer work.

The group led by Collin Tan expressed this after donating food and other necessities to the hostel that housed 69 girls and 46 boys between the ages of 11 and 19.

Kiulu assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai witnessed the contribution. Also present was San Damiano Hostel advisor Sr Jane Sandulan.

He praised the philanthropists for their sincerity in providing students with practical life skills to foster a sense of community and support among San Damiano Hostel residents and volunteers.

“Cooking and sharing meals can be a social and community-building activity, allowing residents to connect with each other and volunteers. This can create a sense of belonging and improve social well-being,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sr Jane expressed gratitude to the philanthropists for their unwavering support of the needs and well-being of San Damiano Hostel residents.

She said they looked forward to the cooking training skill, which she believed could significantly impact the quality of life and health of San Damiano Hostel residents.