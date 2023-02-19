Proposed new MPP headquarters will benefit people, promote devt in Semenggok, says Lo

KUCHING (Feb 19): The proposed new Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) headquarters in Semenggok will not merely be a council office building but will benefit the people and promote development in the area, said its chairman Lo Khere Chiang.

According to him, the building, which will be built on 20 acres land, will include a park, running track, cycling track, hall and an auditorium which will benefit the community.

There will also be a water retention facility so that the surrounding area will not get flooded due to development, he said.

“It is a well planned development for the area, not just building the MPP headquarters.

“The new MPP headquarters will bring development to the area like the current building. Back then there was nothing there before it was built. Now the area is developed,” he said when met after the Hare Krishna Food For Life programme at Mile 3 Market today.

Lo, who is Batu Kitang assemblyman, said the current council building in Kota Padawan is too cramped for around 460 staff and the parking spaces are insufficient.

It also does not have a hall nor auditorium, he added.

In the long-term plan, Lo said that a new road will be opened from Semenggok to Kuching-Serian Road to ease the traffic congestion there.

He said the project is currently at the planning stage and the planning process is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the Hare Krishna Food For Life programme saw 600 packets of vegetarian friend rice packets being distributed to hawkers and patron of the market.

According to International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) Kuching chairman S Krishnarao, the programme is one of their monthly activities.

He said besides holding the programme at the markets, they will also be visiting other places like Sarawak Cheshire Home, the old folks home and the home for the disabled.

“It is a charity programme, and also to promote vegetarian food,” he added.