Red tide warning in Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 19): The Sabah Fisheries Department has issued a Red Tide Explosion Warning Notice after the discovery of red tide algae in several coastal waters around Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran.

The phenomenon, which is caused by an increase in the population of certain types of algae, can produce harmful toxins that affect marine life and human health.

In a statement here on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister cum Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said the presence of Margalefidinium polykrikoides (Cochlodium) and Pyrodinium bahamense algae was identified through water samples taken at several sports locations around Kota Kinabalu and other areas on February 16.

“Red tide bloomings often occur in the West Coast Sabah waters, especially from Sipitang, Kuala Penyu to Tuaran or Kota Belud. Red tide occurrences in the East Coast Sabah waters are rare and have not been reported for more than 20 years,” Kitingan said.

The warning notice was issued based on the guidelines and procedures in place, indicating that a red tide explosion is currently happening in Kota Kinabalu waters and is expected to spread to Tuaran waters.

The density rate of cells per liter for each sample was different at each location. The danger threshold is considered when the number of cells exceeds 2,000 per liter for Margalefidinium polykrikoides algae and 800 per liter for Pyrodinium bahamense algae.

Kitingan further explained that while Margalefidinium polykrikoides algae is not harmful to humans, it is dangerous to fish, especially those raised in cages.

“An explosion with a high cell density can cause high fish mortality because fish breathe through gills, and algae sticking to the gills block breathing,” he said.

The warning notice serves as a reminder to farmers in Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran areas to be alert and avoid any fish deaths that could cause losses.

On the other hand, Pyrodinium bahamense algae poses a danger to humans. The toxins from Pyrodinium bahamense can accumulate in shellfish such as cockles, clams, mussels, and oysters, and when consumed by humans, can cause Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP).

“The symptoms of PSP include tingling, numbness, and burning sensations in the mouth, lips, and tongue, followed by headaches, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting. In severe cases, it can lead to respiratory paralysis, coma, and even death. Therefore, the public is advised not to consume any shellfish from the affected areas until further notice,” Kitingan warned.

To mitigate the effects of the red tide, the Sabah state government, through the Department of Fisheries, has taken several measures, including temporarily banning the harvesting, sale, and consumption of shellfish from the affected areas.

The public is also advised to refrain from swimming in the waters around Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran until further notice. The government is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary.

Kitingan reminded the public that the red tide phenomenon is a natural occurrence that can be exacerbated by factors such as climate change and human activities, such as pollution and overfishing.

“It is important for the public to be aware of the risks associated with red tide and to take necessary precautions to protect their health and the environment.

The Department of Fisheries will continue to monitor the situation closely and will take further action if necessary to ensure the safety and sustainability of our seafood resources,” he said.

He also urged fishermen and seafood traders to follow the standard operating procedures set by the authorities and to ensure that their products are safe for consumption.

“We must all play our part to safeguard the health and well-being of our people, and to protect the integrity of our food supply chain,” he said.

The Labuan Fisheries Department has also reminded the people in this duty-free-island to avoid consuming shellfish from mainland Sabah with immediate effect.

Its director Faizal Ibrahim Suhaili said this follows the detection of the red tide phenomenon near Sepanggar waters.

“We will strictly monitor the inflow of shellfish from Sabah at our ferry terminals, to prevent cases of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP).

“As the Sabah Department of Fisheries (DoF) has issued a warning of red tide, this applies in Labuan as well, as Labuan waters is linked to Sabah waters,” he told Bernama on Sunday.

Faizal Ibrahim said paralytic shellfish poisoning is a syndrome that people could develop if they eat seafood contaminated by red tide.

PSP can be life threatening and often shows itself within two hours of consumption and symptoms include tingling; a burning sensation; numbness; drowsiness and respiratory paralysis.

“Red tide blooms can last days, weeks, or months and can also change daily due to wind conditions and water currents…onshore winds normally bring it near the shore and offshore winds drive it out to sea.

“Do not eat molluscs (clams or oysters) taken from red tide waters, as they contain toxins that cause food poisoning,” Faizal Ibrahim said.

Labuan in April 2015 had reported two cases (involving two local fishermen from Kg Sg Miri) of paralytic shellfish poisoning following the red tide phenomenon in the waters off the island.

Red tide is named after the reddish colour that toxic plankton produces and certain marine creatures that feed on the contaminated plankton had caused deaths in Sabah in the early 1980s.