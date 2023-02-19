Rubiah: Kemas early childhood programme among best in country

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Feb 19): The early childhood education programme offered at the Community Development Department (Kemas) kindergartens is one of the best in the country, said Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang.

Not only is the programme recognised at the national level, but also at the international level, she said in her speech at an appreciation ceremony held for Kemas Parlimen Kota Samarahan kindergarten pupils at the Civic Centre here on Saturday.

“Recently, the early childhood education programme at Kemas has received a gold award from world famous magazine Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands in the pre-school category because the quality is at an excellent level in all areas.

“Due to this, it is only right that we re-evaluate the Kemas Community Educator Service Scheme to suit their role and responsibilities in educating and forming learning habits in the children at an early age,” she added.

To achieve a highly skilled generation with a vision in the future, Rubiah said, it starts with providing high quality early childhood education.

Children’s potential and habits can be formed at an early age, this includes highlighting the potential through certain learning habits, especially in the Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STREAM).

“This is in addition to providing the teaching of good moral values and religious education to the children,” said the Kota Samarahan MP.

Meanwhile, at the same event, a total of 477 Kemas kindergarten pupils received their certificates of excellence.

Also present was Kemas Sarawak director Khairuddin Md Nasir and other officials.