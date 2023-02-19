Sabah needs more funding to further spur development – Armizan

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 19): Sabah could further spur its development if it receives more funding and commitment.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said he wishes to see an increase in Sabah’s allocation in the Malaysia Budget 2023.

The Budget will be announced on February 24.

“As a leader from Sabah, I hope that the Federal government not only continues but also increases its commitment towards Sabah’s development,” he said during a Civil Defence Force (APM) award and medal presentation ceremony here on Sunday.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Awnwar Ibrahim’s commitment in implementing the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) cannot be denied, apparent in how much he had achieved in a short amount of time.

He said since Anwar started the unity government, he had accomplished a lot of achievements for the state in the context of MA63, such as the devolution of authority and empowerment of state agencies.

The most recent example, he said, is providing autonomy of development projects under RM50 million to Sabah and Sarawak.

He also reminded that Anwar had said if the projects are implemented without a hitch, he will not hesitate to increase the rate.

“Before this, allocations for such projects would be announced but they could not be fully implemented due to various reasons.

“This shows that not only is he looking at this matter from the aspect of allocation but also the authority to implement,” he said.