KOTA KINABALU (Feb 19): The Civil Defence Force (APM) has procured 100 four-wheel drive (4×4) ambulances to facilitate its operations in the country.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said 15 units each will be given to APM Sabah and APM Sarawak, while the rest for the Peninsular states.

He said the units would be given out in four phases starting July 2022 until July 2024. The first 30 units are expected to arrive by April this year, with Sabah receiving eight.

According to him, this is part of the force’s efforts to boost its asset capability thus improving its effectiveness in carrying out its role and responsibilities.

“The 4×4 ambulances will facilitate APM’s movements to disaster areas, considering the uneven terrain and state of roads in rural areas of Sabah and Sarawak.

“These units will allow them to carry out search and rescue operations more effectively,” he said this during an APM award and medal presentation ceremony here on Sunday.

During the ceremony, 204 APM officials and personnel had received medals and promotions, including Political Secretary to the Chief Minister Datuk Roland Chia, who was awarded the rank of Associate Colonel (Civil Defence).

Meanwhile, Armizan reckoned that training and equipping the community with knowledge on civil defence should be prioritized in order to empower APM’s role.

He mentioned the Civil Defence Volunteers (ASPA) allowes members of the public to join and receive training until they acquire a certificate as well as a membership number.

Armizan explained that the training provided by ASPA specializes in teaching the basics of civil defence including how to deal with disaster situations.

The force, he said, hopes that through ASPA, ten percent of Malaysians will have civil defence basics as envisioned by the International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO).

“Data shows that until January this year, a total of 1.97 million Malaysians had received training at ASPA. As for Sabah, there are 196,651 trained members,” he added.