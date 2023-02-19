Salahuddin: 38 eateries throughout S’wak currently offer Menu Rahmah

KUCHING (Feb 19): Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub believes more eateries will join in to offer Menu Rahmah in Sarawak.

He said currently there are 38 places throughout the state that offer Menu Rahmah.

“I have been informed by KPDN Sarawak that as of now there are 38 eateries throughout Sarawak offering Menu Rahmah. I am confident, the number will increase from time to time,” he told reporters after launching the Menu Rahmah at Mydin Vista Tunku here yesterday.

He said Menu Rahmah is an initiative taken by the Malaysia Madani government to offer a healthy meal that is reasonably priced at RM5.

He said KPDN will also continue to promote and encourage eateries in the rural areas to offer Menu Rahmah.

“We believe out of the 38 eateries in Sarawak, some of them are in the rural areas. It is our hope to see this menu make its way to rural areas in the country,” he said.

Salahuddin said he was happy to note that a variety of the menu is now being offered on top of the initial menu that includes rice (carbohydrate), chicken or fish (protein), vegetable (vitamins) and a drink sold at RM5 and below.

He also said KPDN has not received any complaints related to the menu being offered at a higher price or being of low quality yet.

Those choosing to participate and offer the menu do so voluntarily and responsibly to help others, he added.

The Menu Rahmah programme aims to relieve the burden among low-income households due to the rising cost of living.

Mydin currently serves the menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The breakfast menu selection includes Nasi lemak, Fried rice, Fried noodles, Fried bihun and Fried kway teow at RM2.50.

For lunch and dinner, Mydin offers Ikan goreng kunyit on Mondays; Ayam goreng kunyit on Tuesdays; Ikan masak sambal on Wednesdays; Kari ayam on Thursdays; Ikan goreng kunyit on Fridays; Ayam masak sambal on Saturdays and Ikan masak kicap on Sundays.

The dishes come with white rice, fried cabbage, and a bottle of drinking water, and are priced at RM4.90 per set.

The menu is available at Mydin’s Ready-to-Eat section at both Mydin Vista Tunku and Mydin Samariang.

Present at the launch were KPDN deputy secretary general (Domestic Trade Development) Datuk Roziah Abudin, Sarawak KPDN director Matthew Barin, and Mydin Mohamed Holding Berhad managing director Datuk Wira Ameer Ali Mydin.