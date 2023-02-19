SK Kampung Sawai to have new building soon

MUKAH (Feb 19): SK Kampung Sawai near here will have a new building soon, said Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad.

An allocation of RM560,000 had been approved by the state government to implement the project, he said when officiating at the school’s Primary 6 and Pre-school graduation ceremony recently.

“Apart from preschool, the school’s jetty would be upgraded with an allocation of RM150,000 under 2023 rural transformation project (RTP) and another RM30,000 for upgrading the school’s pavilion,” he said.

The new pre-school building would provide conducive teaching and learning environment, while the upgraded jetty would be of great benefit to students who used boats to go to school and back everyday, he said.

Safiee also announced an allocation of RM220,000 for the construction of a hall in the village (Kpg Sawai).

Works on the project is expected to start in April, he added.

He also presented RM8,000 in minor rural project (MRP) grant to the school’s parent-teacher association

Daro District Education officer Junaidi Mohammed, headmaster Ian Felix Arip, and PTA chairman Yasti Mit were among those present at the function.