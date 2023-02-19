Sports, a Malaysia Madani unity instrument, says Dr Wan Azizah

KAJANG (Feb 19): The best instrument for the unity of the people and a platform for the unification of Madani Malaysia is sports, which is one of the focal points of the unity government today, said Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Wan Azizah, who is the patron of the National Association of Wives of Civil Servants and Women Civil Servants (Puspanita), said when major sporting events such as the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, football, and badminton are held in Malaysia, people of different races and religions are seen cheering together and applauding the national athletes.

“I believe that the greatest strength of sports is to create a strong sense of togetherness and team spirit among the athletes and also the fans,” she said at the closing ceremony of the Puspanita Annual Sports Carnival 2023 here today.

The three-day sports carnival, which kicked off on Friday, aims to raise awareness among participants about the importance of sports culture to create a fit, active and healthy society. It is also being held in conjunction with Puspanita’s 40th-anniversary celebration.

The carnival included eight athletics events, netball, futsal and volleyball and it attracted the participation of about 2,000 Puspanita members.

Dr Wan Azizah also urged Puspanita members to conduct community-based programmes and activities on the ground, especially programmes that involve target groups such as families, women and children.

She also called on all women in the country to focus on health in the family and environment to lead a healthy and quality life.

The sports carnival saw the Puspanita branch under the Ministry of Communications and Digital emerging as champion for parade while the Defence Ministry was the overall athletics event champion. – Bernama