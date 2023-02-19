Sri Aman Hospital II operating smoothly

SRI AMAN (Feb 19): There are no critical issues that have arisen since Sri Aman Hospital II (HSAII) became operational in September 2022.

A dialogue session between HSA II management, and Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD) II Datuk Francis Harden Hollis was recently held at the hospital’s meeting room.

During the session, Dr Hazwani Mohd Yusop and his deputy Dr Sim Poh Ling said the operations of the RM200 million hospital equipped with 108 beds and the latest medical equipment, has been running smoothly.

The dialogue served to update Harden on the latest development at the hospital.

Also present were Sri Aman District officer Shariff Bujang, community leaders, and councillors.

Meanwhile, at a separate event, Harden chaired a meeting on the development of Sarawak Skills campus at Wisma Sada with the management team here.

The meeting discussed the latest developments regarding the opening and operations of Sarawak Skills Sri Aman campus, which was approved by the state government to offer skill-based courses.

The establishment of the campus is to benefit school leavers and the public, especially those living in Sri Aman.

According to the management, among courses offered include Agriculture – Palm Oil Plantations; Operations and Supervision Level 3 for 15 months; Information System – Office Administration Level 3 for two years; and Electrical – Electrical Installation Phase 1; and Electrical Maintenance Level 2 for 12 months.

Harden and the management team also went to visit the site of the proposed Sarawak Skills Operations centre at Wisma Ngu Hung Wu in Jalan Rambutan here.

Present at the meeting were Sarawak Skills executive director Hallman Sabri, chief financial officer Mohd Azri Abdullah, executive officer Norizan Sebri, facility manager Mokzhani Mohamed, MEITD staff, Sri Aman Land and Survey superintendent Michealson Nyisin, Sri Aman Division council and Sri Aman Development Agency (Sada) officials.