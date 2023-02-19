Sri Aman Hospital successfully performs first cleft lip surgery

KUCHING (Feb 19): The Sri Aman Hospital, which now provides extensive list of medical services, successfully performed its first cleft lip surgery last Friday (Feb 17).

In a post on its Facebook page, it said the surgery was performed by Dr Ragnild Redit, a plastic surgeon from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), with a strong cooperation from the anesthesiology team and Sri Aman Hospital Operating Theatre.

“Thank you for the commitment and solid support from the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Department of Sarawak General Hospital and the Sarawak State Health Department.

“Hopefully this will be the starting point to further expand plastic surgery services in the Southeast Sarawak Cluster,” said the post.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, who shared the post, congratulated Sri Aman Hospital for the achievement.

The government hospital in Sri Aman is comprised of the old and new buildings known as Sri Aman Hospital I and Sri Aman Hospital II.

The Sri Aman Hospital II, which commenced operation on Sept 1 last year, offers seven specialist services namely General Medicine, Paediatrics, General Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G), Orthopedics, Radiology and Anaesthesiology.

Once dubbed a sick project due to a long delay, the RM200 million hospital is equipped with 108 beds and the latest medical equipment benefitting those in Sri Aman and surrounding areas.

In a Facebook post in Oct last year, Sri Aman Hospital said one of its mission for Southeast Sarawak Cluster is to bring specialist care nearer to community and one way to achieve this is through Global Surgery Initiative.

“We believe that with this new hospital and better facility in Southeast Sarawak Cluster, we will be able provide better services to our people,” said the post.