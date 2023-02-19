Suhakam urges Putrajaya to address statelessness issues in the country

KUCHING (Feb 19): The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) chairman Prof Datuk Dr Rahmat Mohamad has urged the government to address statelessness issues in the country.

He made this call was made following the government’s recent decision to amend the Federal Constitution to enable a child born abroad by a Malaysian mother with a non-Malaysian spouse be granted citizenship by operation of law.

“Suhakam urges the government to also address other statelessness issues involving adopted and foundling children in Malaysia, Orang Asli, natives of Sabah and Sarawak, children born out of wedlock or unregistered marriages, undocumented persons, and others.

“In 2022, Suhakam has received 138 complaints involving statelessness issues,” Rahmat said in a statement today.

Rahmat said the commission welcomes the government’s decision jointly announced by Home Affairs Minister and the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform).

According to him, this signifies an important step in fulfilling the rights of children and women in Malaysia in accordance with the country’s obligations as a party to the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

With the proposed amendment, he said the government has taken a positive step toward ensuring the human rights of every Malaysian, regardless of gender or place of birth, are recognised and protected.

“Based on the previous minister’s statement, there were 2,352 citizenship applications received between 2018 and 2021 from Malaysian mothers for their children.

“The issue of statelessness has caused the children to face many hardships, such as limited access to basic services including education and healthcare. The affected families also suffered great emotional distress and social stigma,” he pointed out.

Rahmat said Suhakam deeply appreciates the government’s commitment to upholding human rights and social justice in Malaysia.

“Suhakam is ready to work together to ensure that this new decision is implemented effectively,” he added.