Use technology to stay connected, Lee tells association

MIRI (Feb 19): Miri Hakka Association is told to make good use of technology in efforts to stay connected with members across geographical borders.

State Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said, there are seven Hakka clan associations in Miri which are part of the Miri Hakka Association.

“With the understanding that there are Hakka members located all around the country and overseas, the main challenge is to get everyone together and this is best done by taking advantage of available technology which includes video conferencing to connect with each other.

“In doing so, it saves everyone the cost of having to travel – more effort should be put in to reconnect with each other and perhaps such event can be organised in the future,” said Lee who is also the association’s president at the association’s Annual General Meeting and Chinese New Year celebration at a local hotel here today.

He further reiterated that since Covid-19 restrictions have been eased, more activities are allowed to take place, and it is a good time to plan for a big event involving all Hakka clan associations.

The Senadin assemblyman later praised the association for successfully bringing the older and younger generation together at the celebration.

Meanwhile the association’s chairman Liew Han Ping thanked all the members especially the women, and youth section that played a big role during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The women and youth section had distributed medical supplies and food baskets to those in need during the pandemic, their selfless effort deserves recognition,” said Liew.