20 dengue hotspots detected in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (FEB 20): A total of 20 areas in Sabah are detected as dengue hotspots with 11 of them in the Sandakan district.

The State Health Department (JKNS), in a statement, said the remaining hotspot areas comprised four in Tawau, two each in Kota Kinabalu and Lahad Datu, and one in Papar.

It said a total of 1,685 dengue cases were reported in the state of Sabah as of Sunday (Feb 19) with three deaths recorded.

Sandakan district recorded the highest number of cases, totalling 483, followed by Tawau (308) and Kota Kinabalu (270), it said.

The dengue hotspots in Sandakan are Taman Mawar, Sendang, Indah Jaya Phases 6 & 7, Taman Rimba, Bandar Ramai-Ramai, Kampung Berhala Darat Zone 8, Taman Samudera (TLDM), Taman Tat Fui Yen Batu 8, Taman Megah, Indah Jaya Phase 9 and Sri Taman.

In Tawau, the hotspots are T832 Tg Batu Kg Pukat Laut (Jikan), Jk30 Kg Jawa Lama Jln Mansor, AP20 Taman Berjaya and JU44 Kampung Baru Pasir Putih (Mawar), while the hotspots in Kota Kinabalu are Kepayan Rumah Murah PH2 and Kampung Trebobon.

The department also reported 76 active dengue clusters in Sabah, with 25 of them in Sandakan, Tawau (20), Kota Kinabalu (12), Lahad Datu (6), Penampang (3); two each in Putatan, Kunak and Semporna; and one each in Tuaran, Papar, Kudat and Pitas.

The department also recorded uncontrolled dengue outbreaks in two settlement areas in the Tawau district, as well as one each in Sandakan and Putatan. – Bernama