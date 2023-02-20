40,148 sit for SPM written exams in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 20): A total of 40,148 candidates are sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) written examinations from Monday to March 15 in Sabah.

Deputy director of the State Education Department, Mohd Zaini Yanin, said they include 36,026 students from government schools, government agencies (456) and religious schools (257) sat for the examination at 314 centres.

In case of flooding, he said the State Education Department would activate ‘Op Payung’, specifically to help SPM candidates get to their examination centres.

“Parents are urged to contact the school if they have trouble sending their children to the examination centres so that help can be sent immediately, and throughout the examination period, the State Education Department’s Operation Room can be reached at 088-513 583,” he said.