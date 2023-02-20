Abg Jo doesn’t understand others rejecting Sukma host role, reiterates S’wak’s willingness

KUCHING (Feb 20): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has reiterated Sarawak’s willingness to host the Malaysia Games (Sukma) any time if no other state can be found.

During the closing ceremony of the 14th Inter-State Foundation Games (Pesaya) here last night, he said Sarawak will be happy to host the next edition of the games.

“I don’t know why other states are not willing to host the games. (Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah) met me recently and asked whether Sarawak can host the games.

“I said that if no other states are willing to host it, we can do it,” he said.

He said the duty of hosting Sukma is rotated between each state and it is not supposed to be Sarawak’s turn to host the next games.

Sarawak last hosted the games in 2016, while last year Kuala Lumpur played host.

Sarawak was also host of the games in 1990 and the state was crowned overall champion that year as well as in 1992 and 1994.

For the 14th edition of the Pesaya games, host Yayasan Sarawak was the overall champion after obtaining 12 gold, nine silver, and three bronze medals.

Yayasan Kelantan Darulnaim will host the next edition of the games, which is expected to be held in 2025.

Among those present at the Pesaya closing were Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, and Yayasan Sarawak director Mersal Abang Rosli.