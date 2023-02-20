Autism groups tells Kapar MP linking food quality to autism irresponsible, gives wrong impression

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 20): The Autism Inclusiveness Direct Action Group (Aida) today condemned Kapar MP Dr Halimah Ali over her remarks linking poor nutrition to cause autism.

Aida said Dr Halimah’s statement was irresponsible and is not based on facts or scientific data.

“As it is, the autistic community and their caregivers face many challenges in their life experience.

“Her statement gives a wrong impression to the public, further causing immense stigma and belief that autism is caused by poor care and determined by your level of income,” Aida said in a statement.

As an MP who is medically trained, Aida said Dr Halimah should be more responsible for her speeches and remarks.

“We at Aida, strongly believe that words and language are powerful tools to shape our thoughts, attitudes, and its impact to influence and develop a society mindset.

“Language and terms used to describe autism have to be considered with deep consideration on the context of its usage, and especially in dealing with a marginalized community, Autism is complex, nuanced and largely an interpretative condition,” the group said.

Aida also said that the group is ready to participate in meaningful dialogues to alleviate any stigma against the autism community.

“We strongly urge that policymakers and those in the authority of medical care and its allied practitioners, be mindful, and responsible with how they speak of autism,” said Aida.

Similarly, the Autistic peer support group, Autism Initiatives Malaysia also condemned Dr Halimah over her remarks.

“Having an MP who is a trained medical doctor stating ‘low-quality’ foods to be a cause for autism is appalling as there is no science behind it.

“It is irresponsible and invalidating for the autistic community as we are born this way and it is not due to our food consumption,” it said.

On February 15, Dr Halimah received flak from the public over comments made during a Parliamentary debate, in which she reportedly said that eating Menu Rahmah dishes could cause various diseases and health conditions due to the use of low-quality ingredients.

Subsequently the next day, the PAS lawmaker said that her remarks on the government’s Menu Rahmah programme causing “cancer, autoimmune diseases and autism, among other things” had been misunderstood.

Menu Rahmah was launched on January 31 by Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub as part of the Unity Government’s short-term efforts to mitigate the inflation squeeze on low-income earners.

Around 12,000 premises are currently offering Menu Rahmah, including restaurants affiliated with the Malaysian Indian Restaurant Owners Association, the Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association, Malaysia Singapore Coffee Shop Proprietors General Association and Mydin supermarket outlets nationwide. – Malay Mail