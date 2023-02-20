Budget 2023: No ‘special allocation’ for e-sports, says Hannah Yeoh

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 20): Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh says her ministry will not be preparing a ‘special allocation’ for e-sports under Budget 2023 to be tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim this Friday.

She said this was because e-sports was now considered mainstream, and would be treated equally as other types of sports in the country.

“This means that every year there will indeed be an allocation for e-sports, but we cannot say what the amount will be,” she said during a press conference after the preview of the second series of ‘Jalur 14’ at Dadi Cinema, Pavillion, in the capital today.

Jalur 14 is a documentary about 14 e-sports legends in Malaysia.

Hannah said, however, any decision regarding the amount for the ministry’s budget would be finalised by Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister. — Bernama