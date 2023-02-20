Cancer survivor in Miri for Leg 2 of charity solo-cycling tour

MIRI (Feb 20): Cancer survivor Zaki Yahya is now here for the second leg of his ‘Kayuhan Ziarah Sahabat 1Borneo’ tour.

The 51-year-old from Selangor arrived at Miri Hospital on Saturday afternoon, after a long journey from Kuching where he kicked off the solo-cycling tour on Feb 9.

Miri Hospital, in a post on its official Facebook page, said the programme was a collaboration between the Persatuan Ziarah Sahabat Kanser (PZSK) founded by Zaki himself and the Malaysian Heart Health Organisation (MyHeart).

Run in conjunction with World Cancer Day, the charity programme’s main objective was to spread public awareness of cancer.

“Zaki took the opportunity to visit and mingle with the cancer patients at the ward, and also distributed 10 sets of ‘Care For You’ kits there.

“He gave moral support and words of encouragement to the patients, so that they would gain the strength and motivation to continue living their lives,” said the hospital in the post.

Meanwhile, Zaki regarded Miri Hospital as ‘a place of high sentimental value and very meaningful’ because it was here where he was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) back in 2017.

“Indeed, Miri Hospital is pleased to receive this visit and we pray that Zaki would continue to be given the strength and determination to complete the cycling tour, in addition to being given safety and good health throughout this journey,” said Miri Hospital in the Facebook post.

Zaki would head to Brunei tomorrow (Feb 21) and the final destination would be Sabah, where he should arrive by Feb 27.

It is informed that the cancer survivor is also planning to undertake a round-the-world cycling tour next year, crossing 17 countries.