Dr Sim: Cleft lip surgery in Sri Aman underlies importance of hospitals having proper facilities 

KUCHING (Feb 20): The successful undertaking of the first cleft lip surgery at Sri Aman Hospital last Friday underlay the importance of hospitals in Sarawak having all the appropriate facilities for them to provide good services to the people, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

In his Facebook post today, he said for far too long, Sarawakians had been suffering and being disadvantaged by vast distances with regard to medical treatments.

“Thank you to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and the Ministry of Health (MoH) for continuing to support and understand the aspirations of Sarawak,” said Dr Sim, also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Sarawak, in the post.

It was reported that the cleft lip surgery at Sri Aman Hospital was performed by Dr Ragnild Redit, a plastic surgeon from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) in Kuching, who received strong cooperation from the anaesthesiology team and those at the operating theatre of Sri Aman Hospital.

In his post, Dr Sim also congratulated Dr Ragnild and the team for having undertaken a successful surgery.

The government-run Sri Aman Hospital comprises the old and new buildings known respectively as Hospital I and Hospital II.

The latter, which commenced operation on Sept 1 last year, has seven specialist services: general medicine, paediatrics, general surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology (O&G), orthopaedics, radiology, and anaesthesiology.

Once tagged as ‘a sick project’ due to a long delay, the RM200-million hospital is equipped with 108 beds and the latest medical equipment benefitting those in Sri Aman and surrounding areas.

On a related matter, Dr Sim said he had highlighted the need for better hospital facilities during his time as a senator in Parliament, as well as during his meeting with the MoH.

He also pointed out the MoH’s standards for services and facilities, which were based on population, as ‘not suitable for Sarawak’ in that the inter-district distance must be taken into consideration as well.

“Our Pan Borneo Highway is almost the same distance as the North-South Highway in Peninsular Malaysia. So imagine if, unfortunately, you had a car accident – we’d only have specialists for trauma, orthopaedic, plastic, facial-maxillary, ENT (ear, nose, and throat), etc, in Kuching; in Peninsular Malaysia, you’d have specialists and the necessary medical equipment in Johor Bahru, Melaka, Seremban, Klang, Kuala Lumpur, Ipoh, Penang, and Alor Setar.

“This is one of the reasons for (pursuing) Sarawak’s health autonomy with the federal government’s funding to be continued as per constitution. This is so that we can run the healthcare services ourselves and help the federal government (overcome) ‘the headache’ of dealing with different operational norms within one healthcare system,” said Dr Sim.

He also underlined that with the political decisions by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) committee having been agreed upon in principle, the officers in the civil service would now need to facilitate the smooth transition.