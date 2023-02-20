Education Dept: 36,523 candidates across S’wak sit for SPM starting today

KUCHING (Feb 20): A total of 36,523 candidates across Sarawak are sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 written examinations from today until March 15, said Sarawak Education Department deputy director Abang Hut Abang Engkeh.

Abang Hut said from the figure, 34,268 candidates are from national secondary schools and 766 candidates are from private secondary schools.

“There are also 358 candidates from schools under agencies other than the Ministry of Education Malaysia (KPM), 24 candidates from Sekolah Menengah Agama Rakyat (SMAR) and 1,107 private candidates.

“All the candidates will sit for SPM 2022 at 259 examination centres across the state,” he told reporters when visiting SM Sains Kuching here in Jalan Batu Kawa Off Jalan Matang here today.

He said a total of 7,958 invigilators have been appointed throughout Sarawak to ensure the smooth running of the SPM examinations throughout Sarawak.

He also said all candidates must observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Education Ministry.

“Candidates are also reminded to bring identification documents and the examination registration statement to the examination centre to avoid any other problems.

“In addition, they (candidates) must comply with the standard operating procedures and regulations set to ensure the smooth management of the 2022 SPM examination,” he said.