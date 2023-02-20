Govt in last phase to finalise resumption of LCS project, says defence minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 20 ): The Defence Ministry said today it is at the last phase of finalising the continuation proposal for the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) project through a Cabinet memorandum which will be presented soonest.

Its minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said there is a need to present a new paper as this would be an agreement under the new government.

“We will present a new paper because this government is not the previous government that made the agreement [in the past].

“We will present it again to the Cabinet for us to carry on with this project and when the singing of the international settlement agreement with the third party is done, we will be able to continue this project, and god-willing we will not look back and ensure that the LCS project can continue and be completed in the timeline set,” Mohamad told the Parliament today during the Minister Question Time. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME