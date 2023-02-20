Kuching cops seek public’s help to locate missing girl

KUCHING (Feb 20): The police here are seeking the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old girl, Fatheen Nadzirah Mohd Roslan Shafie, who was reported missing recently.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement today said Fatheen Nadzirah was reported missing from her house at Jalan Kampung Tabuan Hilir, Taman Arbi here.

“We welcome the public for their cooperation should they have information or having known the whereabouts of the missing person.

“The information can be channelled to the investigating officer, Insp Elvin Manjan at 012-8989877,” he said.