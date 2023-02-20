Kuching folk in some areas to experience water supply interruption

KUCHING (Feb 20): The Kuching Water Board (KWB) has issued a water supply interruption notice for several areas here from 9am to 4pm today.

According to the notice, the water supply interruption is due to upgrading work at the Batu Kitang Water Treatment plant.

The affected areas are the whole of Mile 9, Jalan Pending, Jalan Batu Lintang, Jalan Bampfylde, Kenyalang Park, Jalan Foochow No. 1 and 2, and other areas around Kuching city.

KWB said the affected areas will experience a supply interruption or low water pressure during this time.

“During the recovery period, consumers will experience low water supply, ‘air lock’, and dirty water,” said the notice from KWB.

KWB said consumers are advised to store enough water for use during the supply interruption period.

It added that any inconvenience is deeply regretted.

For further information, contat the board on 082-222333 or send an SMS to 019-8866650.