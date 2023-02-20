LCS project issue, policies to promote EV among focus of Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 20): The issue on the littoral combat ship (LCS) project and policies to encourage the use of electric vehicles (EV) are expected to be the focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, questions regarding the measures taken by the government in overcoming the issue over the LCS project which is escalating and affecting the Royal Malaysian Navy’s (RMN) 15-to-5 transformation plan will be raised by Commander (R) Nordin Ahmad Ismail (PN-Lumut) to the Defence Minister during the question and answer session.

The 15-to-5 transformation programme refers to the RMN’s transformation process to restructure by reducing the current 15 classes of vessels to just five categories.

There will also be a question for the Minister of International Trade and Industry from Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (PH-Tebrau) on the ministry’s policy to encourage the use of EVs and the additional charging points for EVs nationwide.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kasim (PN-Arau) will pose a question to the Communications and Digital Minister on the effectiveness of the Sedition Act 1948, the Official Secrets Act 1972 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which sets limits to media freedom which has no limit to dissemination especially through electronic media.

In addition, he will ask if the government intends to review the laws relating to media freedom to address the problem of unethical journalists who for example, write headlines that contradict the article content.

Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (PH-Gombak) is slated to ask the prime minister on the digitisation of government services and to explain the government’s plan and timeline for the initiative to be fully implemented as well as the measures taken to ensure user access control in terms of cyber security.

After the question and answer session, members of the Dewan Rakyat will continue the debate session on the motion of thanks on the royal address.

The current Dewan Rakyat will sit for 29 days until March 30. – Bernama